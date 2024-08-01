U.S. recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader as winner of contested election

CARACAS, Venezuela — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the opposition was the clear winner in Venezuela’s recent presidential election and not the current authoritarian leader.

Washington's backing comes as regional leaders are urging President Nicolas Maduro to show proof of his self-proclaimed victory.

Blinken says the evidence is overwhelming that opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia won Sunday’s race. He blasted Venezuela’s electoral council for conducting a deeply flawed election that clearly did not reflect the will of the voters.

Blinken said it was “time for the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a respectful, peaceful transition in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law and the wishes of the Venezuelan people.”

Maduro’s electoral council refuses to release public voter polling tally sheets. Opponents say they collected 80% of the sheets which show Gonzalez winning two-thirds of the vote. Maduro was declared the winner with 51% of the vote.

The leaders of Mexico, Brazil and Colombia have called on Maduro to make all vote counts public. He claims, without providing evidence, that the council was hacked. More than 1,000 people, many who were protesting alleged election fraud, have been detained.



