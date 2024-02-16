Photos: See Russian anti-corruption leader Alexei Navalny's life in pictures

Prison officials in Russia say opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in an Arctic penal colony.
They say they're investigating his cause of death. Navalny had been in shaky health after surviving poisoning that he blamed on the Russian government.
The Kremlin denied it. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Russian government - and leader Vladimir Putin - always feared Navalny's opposition to their regime.
We take a look at his life in pictures:
