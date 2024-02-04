© 2024
Red carpet looks from the 2024 Grammy Awards

Published February 4, 2024 at 4:04 PM MST
John Gaines, from left, Victoria Monet, and Hazel Monet Gaines arrive at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The 66th annual Grammy Award show is gearing up. Trevor Noah will be hosting for his fourth consecutive year at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Some big names will be attending including SZA, who has nine nominations for her album "SOS," as well as Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift and more.

A number of artists will perform live during the show. Joni Mitchell, a nominee tonight and a nine Grammy award winner, will be performing at the show tonight for the first time. Her live album Joni Mitchell in Newport is up for best folk album.

Here are some of the most memorable looks of the night.

Miley Cyrus
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Coco Jones
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Coco Jones
Dua Lipa
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Dua Lipa
Noah Kahan
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Noah Kahan
Gracie Abrams
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Gracie Abrams
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope
Paty Cantu
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Paty Cantu
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter
John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage
/
WireImage
John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and Hazel Monét Gaines
Ed Sheeran
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ed Sheeran
Kat Graham
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kat Graham
Fantasia Barrino
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Fantasia Barrino
Big Hit and Hit-Boy
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Big Hit and Hit-Boy
Babyface
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Babyface
Lauren Daigle
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Lauren Daigle
Luis Figueroa
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Luis Figueroa
Dawn Richard
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Dawn Richard
Josh Groban
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Josh Groban
Eric Burton
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Eric Burton
Charlotte Lawrence
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Charlotte Lawrence
Brandi Carlile
ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
Jessica Ledon and David Guetta
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jessica Ledon and David Guetta
Tessa Brooks
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Tessa Brooks
Marc Whitmore
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Marc Whitmore
Montaigne
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording A
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
Montaigne
