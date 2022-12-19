© 2022
The Jan. 6 committee is voting on criminal referrals

By NPR Staff
Published December 19, 2022 at 9:31 AM MST
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, talks to reporters on Nov. 17. The committee is meeting Monday to vote on what actions to take following its investigation.

The Jan. 6 committee is meeting to vote on criminal referrals and other recommendations after a lengthy investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. The lawmakers have been looking into the lead-up and response to the siege, when supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol in an attempt to overturn President Biden's election.

Follow live updates on the panel's findings and actions here.

