Suave antiperspirants are recalled because benzene was found in some samples

Unilever is voluntarily recalling two Suave aerosol antiperspirant products after identifying elevated levels of benzene in some samples of the products during an internal review. It's the latest company to recall consumer products because the carcinogen was found in samples.

The nationwide recall covers lots of two antiperspirants with expiration dates through September 2023: Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder in 4 oz. and 6 oz. sizes and Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh in the 6 oz. size. You can check if any of your products are affected here.

If you have an affected product, Unilever says you should stop using it and throw it away.

Suave's 24-hour protection antiperspirant line was discontinued in October 2021 for business reasons, Unilever said in a news release.

Benzene is a carcinogenic industrial chemical found naturally in gasoline and cigarette smoke.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the company said.

You can be exposed to benzene through inhalation, orally and through the skin, and such exposure can result in cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer. Humans encounter it daily, according to Unilever.

Unilever says it will reimburse costumers impacted by the recall.

The company did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Several companies have recalled their products in the past year because benzene was discovered in samples.

In December, Procter & Gamble announced the recall of 32 of its dry shampoo and conditioner products after detecting benzene in some of them. That followed a recall in October by Coppertone of five of its aerosol sunscreen products. And last July, Johnson & Johnson recalled five of its Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products.

