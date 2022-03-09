Colorado clerk is indicted for election tampering and misconduct

Updated March 9, 2022 at 1:09 PM ET

A grand jury in Colorado has indicted Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and her deputy on counts related to election tampering and misconduct.

The indictment of Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley on felony and misdemeanor charges stems from an election security breach in their office last year.

In May 2021, Peters allowed an unauthorized person access to the county's voting machines. That person posted sensitive information related to the equipment online.

The 10 counts against Peters include: attempting to influence a public service, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identity theft, official misconduct, violation of duty and failing to comply with the secretary of state.

In a joint statement announcing the indictment, Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said: "This investigation is ongoing, and other defendants may be charged as we learn more information. We remind everyone that these are allegations at this point and that they are presumed innocent until proven guilty."

A request for comment from Peters has not been returned.

The county uses voting equipment from Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the heart of many of former President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Peters subsequently spoke at an event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a key booster of those conspiracy theories.

Peters, a Republican, is running for secretary of state in Colorado, a position that would involve supervising the state's elections. Incumbent Democrat Jena Griswold has been a driving force in the investigation against Peters.

Peters has been removed from her role overseeing elections in Mesa County, a conservative part of western Colorado.

Copyright 2022 CPR News