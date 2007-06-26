© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
NPR News

Nations Combine in Effort to End Darfur Conflict

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published June 26, 2007 at 4:00 AM MDT

The United States and France join China, Russia, Japan and a score of other nations to confront the crisis in Darfur, Sudan.

They are at a conference in Paris to support a new peace force in the war-torn Sudanese region. The conference comes after Sudan earlier this month agreed to let U.N. peacekeepers into the country.

The 20,000-strong multi-national force will bolster the 7,000 ill-equipped African Union soldiers.

Eleanor Beardsley
