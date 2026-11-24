by Patrick Lohmann for Source NM

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, including U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), on Monday urged their colleagues to vote against a sweeping permitting reform bill that cleared the U.S. Senate last week.

Sponsors of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, including U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) contend theroughly 500-page bill will streamline and hasten the federal process for approving or denying projects like solar arrays, gas pipelines or electrical transmission lines.

But the legislation has received widespread criticism sinceits introduction in October over provisions opponents say will weaken longstanding environmental protections and speed the construction of artificial intelligence data centers and fossil fuel projects. Tribal groups like the All Pueblo Council of Governors, which represents 19 New Mexico pueblos, have also said the bill will deprive tribes meaningful input on federal projects that could threaten their historic or culturally important sites.

The bill, which President Donald Trump supports, passed the U.S. Senate last week by a 62-33 vote without receiving hearings in Senate committees. Heinrich and other sponsors have urged Congress to pass the bill this year, which they say would help expedite projects and bring down costs.

House Speaker U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced last week that he would push to fast-track the bill to a vote before Thanksgiving through a procedure that requires support of two-thirds of members in attendance, Politico reported.

But as it heads to the House, Stansbury, who has emerged as one of the bill’s leading U.S. House opponents, urged fellow members of Congress to vote against the bill as written or at least wait six weeks until the newly elected Democratic majority in both chambers can improve upon it.

The two other New Mexico members of the U.S. House, Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández and Gabe Vasquez, also Democrats, have publicly opposed the bill in its current form. U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, also a Democrat, voted against it last week.

“This is a bad bill at a bad time that does bad things,” Stansbury said, urging other representatives to “wait until next Congress. Wait until we can work on putting together a truly bipartisan bill that is put together through tribal consultation, through a public process, through public hearings, and with consideration for the impacts for the environment, climate change, affordability and our communities.”

Joey Sanchez, chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, also joined the call Monday to warn against a bill that he said would destroy “places that have been sacred to us for thousands of years.”

“To just break that up, that’s something that can never be replaced,” he said. “So we are strictly and adamantly opposed to this bill.”

by Patrick Lohmann for Source NM