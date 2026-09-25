New Mexico child advocacy group seeks input on closing gaps

by Roz Brown for Public News Service

There are severe disparities in services supporting America's children and a New Mexico child advocacy group is working to identify statewide gaps and find solutions.

A report by New Mexico Voices for Children shows 15 of the state's 33 counties don't have a single pediatrician, one of several facts included in the Children's Roadmap, which focused on three main areas, including education, health and economic security. It was released by the group earlier this year and is being discussed at statewide outreach meetings.

Emily Wildau, director of policy for the nonprofit, said the information will be presented to residents and policymakers in Farmington Sept. 25.

"I think that's going to be really impactful and exciting for us to find those places where our communities are aligned for prioritizing what the first policies are that we should advocate for with our lawmakers in the coming session – and in the years to follow," Wildau explained.

Nationwide, 43% of U.S. counties lack a practicing, board-certified pediatrician, according to an analysis of American Board of Pediatrics data.

The event at Farmington's San Juan Center for Independence begins at 9 a.m. New Mexico Voices for Children will host an October event in Taos, followed by November events in Roswell and Las Cruces. More information and free event registration details are available online.

Mikayla Ortega, communications director for the group, said those who attended previous events in Albuquerque and Santa Fe were surprised by the state's inequalities.

"A lot of lawmakers especially have said, 'I cannot believe there are counties with absolutely zero service providers.' And so, that's kind of where the conversations go – the lack of access for a lot of rural communities," Ortega observed.

In 2025, New Mexico became the first state to offer no-cost universal childcare, after previously becoming the only state in the nation to offer its residents tuition-free college. It also provides free breakfast and lunch to all public and charter school students regardless of household income.