NM's Voices for Children promotes youth well-being on statewide tour

by Roz Brown for Public News Service

New Mexico's major investments in children will be highlighted in a multicity tour starting this month and residents will be asked for thoughts on how to keep the momentum going.

New Mexico Voices for Children, in partnership with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, has created a roadmap of improvements to childcare, education, healthcare and family supports.

Emily Wildau, director of policy for the group, said the report spotlighted new policies and funding, which have improved opportunities for the state's children.

"We've seen a lot of great wins during this administration," Wildau contended. "There's been huge investments, nation-leading policies have been passed. What are the things that are happening throughout the state that still need a lot of focus?"

New Mexico launched its universal no-cost child care program in 2025, becoming the first state in the nation to remove income limits and copayments for state-funded assistance. In addition, Wildau noted child poverty has been lowered in recent years and high school graduation rates have risen.

The first public gathering was held in Albuquerque this week. Additional meetings are scheduled through November in Santa Fe, Farmington, Taos, Roswell and Las Cruces, with a virtual event set for Aug. 13.

Term-limited Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has been instrumental in getting policies passed and programs funded but come November, voters will choose a new governor and Wildau stressed child advocates do not want to see progress stall. When it comes to poverty, inequities and limited access to services, Wildau explained local communities already know where gaps exist.

"We've done a lot of work as a state to make sure people have health insurance coverage, but 15 counties don't have a single pediatrician. So, there's some really big systemic issues," Wildau observed.

Last year, the state climbed out of last place in the national child well-being rankings, moving up to 49th in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual report. But Wildau added too often, people hear only the bad news about kids' standings and the group wants to make sure the public is aware of larger structural reforms and historic milestones.

New Mexico Voices for Children will be 40 years old in 2027.