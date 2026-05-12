KSFR Wins Journalism Awards

KSFR's News Volunteer Mary Lou Cooper recently received the following awards:

2026 New Mexico Press Women’s Awards

First place in the radio and TV category for Special Radio Program for Kratom: Harmless pain fighter or dangerous drug?

Second place: Federal 2025 COVID Vaccine Policies Create Turmoil

Third place: After 40 Years, Stolen Art Comes Home to Taos

Honorable mention: What You Need to Know about the 2025 Measles Outbreak

Society of Professional Journalists 2026 Top of the Rockies Awards

KSFR won Second Place in the Solutions Journalism category for small newsrooms for Kratom: Harmless pain fighter or dangerous drug?

Congratulations Mary Lou!