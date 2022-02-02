Weather Closings And Cancellations For Thursday

We'll add closings and other announcements when they become available.

Albuquerque and Rio Rancho public schools will be closed Thursday.

UPDATE - Santa Fe Schools closed today.

Santa Fe Community College is closed.

City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs Centers closed today.

Albuquerque's Solid Waste Management Department will not collect trash, recycling, or large items today. Trash, recycling, and large item collection will be on a one-day delay. The following is a revised collection schedule:

· Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, January 4

· Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday, January 5

All three convenience centers, Montessa Park, Don Reservoir, and Eagle Rock will be closed today.

City of Albuquerque non-essential services and offices are closed today. The closures include the ABQ BioPark, Albuquerque Museum, Balloon Museum, and all branches of the Public Library of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.



UPDATE - All City of Santa Fe Offices, Libraries, Recreation Centers, and the Municipal Court will be closed today,



ABQ RIDE fixed-route, ART and Sun Van service shut down. The transit department encourages riders to download Transit the App to navigate further changes and delays.

The New Mexico Museum of Space History and Clyde W. Tombaugh Theater is closed Thursday.