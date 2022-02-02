Keller, ABQ Officials give information on shelter for unhoused during winter storm

Amid howling winds and blowing snow, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller along with several other city officials gathered to discuss the city’s response to the current winter storm moving through the state.

“The city of Albuquerque is ready for this storm, as ready as we can be. And we’ve been preparing for it for a couple of days now.”

According to the National Weather Service, a majority of central New Mexico, including Albuquerque, is under a winter storm warning, with the forecast for Albuquerque calling for “significant snow accumulations”.

With strong snow showers and freezing temperatures expected for the next few days, the unhoused population in Albuquerque is at great risk.

Carol Piece, the Department Director for Family and Community Services for the city of Albuquerque spoke about the measures the city is taking to ensure those experiencing homelessness have a warm and safe place to go.

“We have a warm place for all of our unhoused neighbors. We have room at our westside emergency housing center, and we have transportation to get out there.”

Piece said this shelter is operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is offering 3 warm meals a day for residents.

The shelter is also considered “low-barrier” and will allow people to bring their pets.

There are also several other places those experiencing homelessness can go to seek shelter within the city.

“All of our outreach providers, which include many of our non-profit agencies as well as our partners at Albuquerque community safety department know about the places that our unhoused neighbors can go. In addition to the westside, we operate a wellness hotel for families as well. Our friends in the county have opened up a hotel in the last month and people can get housing there. And those can be accessed through our outreach providers.”

Mayor Keller echoed Piece’s message that encouraged the unhoused to seek shelter and keep warm.

“There is a warm place for everyone on the streets and there’s transport to get them there.”