Albuquerque community hub providing resources and services to wildfire evacuees

Nestled in the corner of Southeast Albuquerque lies the John Marshall Health and Social Center. Once a hub for COVID relief and a drive-through for small business owners to collect assistance checks, the center has now been converted into a community hub providing resources for fire evacuees from Northern New Mexico.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, who toured the site Tuesday morning, said there are approximately 1500 evacuees currently in Albuquerque. While a majority of those who evacuated to Albuquerque have friends or relatives in the city, Keller said there are still gaps in the support structure, that’s where this community hub comes in.

“This is a one stop shop to evacuee’s lives less stressful,'' Keller said.

The hub is providing evacuees with resources such as food, laundry detergent, and water. While there were plenty of supplies on site, Erica Gutierrez, an Albuquerque Community Safety Supervisor said the city is still accepting donations of personal and feminine hygiene products, and encourages all who are able to donate.

Also on site at this center is FEMA, assisting individuals with disaster relief applications. These applications are available for individuals living in Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel, and Valencia Counties.