Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
New Mexico Wildfires

Albuquerque community hub providing resources and services to wildfire evacuees

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published May 18, 2022 at 9:24 AM MDT
Gino Gutierrez
KSFR News
(Left to right) Director of the Office of Emergency Management Roger Ebner, ACS Supervisor Erica Gutierrez, and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller speak in front of the John Marshall Health and Social Service Center

Nestled in the corner of Southeast Albuquerque lies the John Marshall Health and Social Center. Once a hub for COVID relief and a drive-through for small business owners to collect assistance checks, the center has now been converted into a community hub providing resources for fire evacuees from Northern New Mexico.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, who toured the site Tuesday morning, said there are approximately 1500 evacuees currently in Albuquerque. While a majority of those who evacuated to Albuquerque have friends or relatives in the city, Keller said there are still gaps in the support structure, that’s where this community hub comes in.

“This is a one stop shop to evacuee’s lives less stressful,'' Keller said.

The hub is providing evacuees with resources such as food, laundry detergent, and water. While there were plenty of supplies on site, Erica Gutierrez, an Albuquerque Community Safety Supervisor said the city is still accepting donations of personal and feminine hygiene products, and encourages all who are able to donate.

Also on site at this center is FEMA, assisting individuals with disaster relief applications. These applications are available for individuals living in Colfax, Lincoln, Mora, San Miguel, and Valencia Counties.

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
