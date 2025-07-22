ABQ Mayor's Order Pushes Back on ICE

In response to new federal immigration measures, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has signed an executive order reaffirming the city’s stance as a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees.

The move, announced Monday, outlines specific steps to protect residents from policies that city leaders say are harmful and destabilizing.

The order, according to the mayor’s office, is designed to push back against federal enforcement tactics that local officials say threaten due process and community trust.

The measure bars city staff from aiding in immigration raids or sharing information unless the law requires it.

Keller, making the announcement yesterday at City Hall, said that officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have a focus on intimidation, not immigration.

“ Whether it is ice agents popping out of vans, wearing masks, rounding up people who are not even immigrants, who are Native Americans, who are legally here in the city—all over, whether it's McDonald's or it's Walmart. This has nothing to do with immigration policy. This is more like terror,” Keller said.

Keller said immigrants generate roughly $12 billion annually to the New Mexico economy, and that 16 percent of Albuquerque’s businesses are run by immigrants.

Under the executive order, city departments must report any ICE activity at city facilities.

Officers impersonating law enforcement to harm or scam residents could face prosecution.

The city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion will lead the rollout, working with community groups, legal partners, and schools.

Three Albuquerque city councilors criticized the mayor’s move, arguing it would put public safety at risk.

In a joint statement, Councilors Dan Lewis, Renée Grout, and Dan Champine accused the mayor of using the issue for political gain.

They argue the order limits cooperation with federal law enforcement and say that could interfere with efforts to pursue criminals.

The councilors are especially concerned about federal agents being restricted from accessing the city’s Prisoner Booking Center.

The mayor’s office defended the order, saying it’s about upholding civil rights and protecting due process.