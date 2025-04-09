Gov. Declares Emergency in ABQ

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a state of emergency in Albuquerque yesterday, saying that a significant increase in crime warrants the help of the New Mexico National Guard.

She signed an executive order, clearing the way for several dozen troops to be deployed along the historic Route 66 corridor starting in mid-May.

The order also frees up state funds for the National Guard to use as part of the effort.

Training for 60 to 70 troops already is underway, the governor's office said.

Governors typically call up the National Guard to help with natural disasters like wildfires, earthquakes, tornadoes and hurricanes.

Governors in recent years also have ordered troops to address illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In New York last year, the National Guard helped patrol the subway system following a series of high-profile crimes.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina called it a crucial time. Having the National Guard on the ground would free up officers to patrol the streets, he said.

Officials say that troops can help secure crime scenes, distribute food and other supplies to the homeless population, and run drone operations for locating suspects or assessing incidents, among other work.

It’s not the first time Lujan Grisham has tried to leverage state resources to address high crime rates in Albuquerque.

In 2021, she assigned state police officers to the area to help local authorities tackle vehicle thefts, drug trafficking, aggressive driving and the apprehension of violent criminals with felony warrants.

The year before, President Donald Trump sent federal agents, including Homeland Security officers, to Albuquerque as part of an effort to contain violent crime.

He also targeted Chicago and other U.S. cities with the surge in resources.

Lujan Grisham's latest emergency declaration follows a March 31 request by the police chief, who pointed to the fentanyl epidemic and an increase in violent juvenile crime.

Medina wrote that progress has been made in reducing shootings and aggravated assaults along Central Avenue but that more resources are needed to sustain the momentum.

The New Mexico Legislature adjourned last month, drawing much criticism from law enforcement leaders, prosecutors and the governor for failing to address what many have described as the state’s ongoing crime crisis.

Lujan Grisham has indicated she will call lawmakers back at some point for a special session to consider public safety proposals.

Statistics released by the Albuquerque PD in February showed an 11% decrease in aggravated assaults in 2024 compared to the year before, while the number of homicides decreased for the second straight year.

Adapated from an Associated Press article by Susan Montoya Bryan.

