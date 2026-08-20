© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!

Tara Gatewood interviews from the 2026 Indian Market, part 1

KSFR | By Tara Gatewood
Published August 20, 2026 at 3:00 PM MDT

Indigenous Foundation's Tara Gatewood (Isleta Pueblo/Diné) interviews The Sioux Chef Sean Sherman (Ogala Lakota Sioux), Indigenous House's Jade Begay (Tesuque Pueblo/Diné), and musicians Preston Singletary (Tlingit) and Charly Lowry (Lumbee/Tuscarora).
Interviews
Tara Gatewood
A member of Isleta Pueblo, Tara Gatewood has hosted Indigenous Foundation on KSFR since 2009. She was also the host of the nationally syndicated radio show Native America Calling, heard live Monday through Friday on more than 50 US radio stations. Tara has more than 20 years of journalism experience, working as a broadcaster, newspaper reporter and video documentarian across the country. Her work has appeared in the Boston Globe, St. Paul Pioneer Press, Aberdeen American News, Transmission Magazine Tara also owned and operated Intu Media which specializes in print, photo and video marketing as well as public relations for Native American organizations and artists. She’s also worked on video documentaries about Native Americans.
See stories by Tara Gatewood