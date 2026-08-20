Tara Gatewood interviews from the 2026 Indian Market, part 1

A member of Isleta Pueblo, Tara Gatewood has hosted Indigenous Foundation on KSFR since 2009. She was also the host of the nationally syndicated radio show Native America Calling, heard live Monday through Friday on more than 50 US radio stations. Tara has more than 20 years of journalism experience, working as a broadcaster, newspaper reporter and video documentarian across the country. Her work has appeared in the Boston Globe, St. Paul Pioneer Press, Aberdeen American News, Transmission Magazine Tara also owned and operated Intu Media which specializes in print, photo and video marketing as well as public relations for Native American organizations and artists. She’s also worked on video documentaries about Native Americans.