I was born in a small town in Pennsylvania. I dropped out of MIT & obtained a BA in English literature from the University of South Florida. Poetry & song-writing became a passion. Life as a hippie turned into life as meditation & music. My taste in music runs the gamut. Everything from corny pop to deep classical. On my show I like to be very eclectic, sometimes including poetry & music from my own 3 albums (Now Here This, Prayer Wheel, Offering). Rock, R&B, jazz, country...You name it! Lyrics with a positive message are featured (e.g. Beatles, Grateful Dead). My commentary is often humorous rather than pedantic. Enjoy the Sound Experience!