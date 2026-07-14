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Mr. S speaks with Aza Lineage on Reggae Runnins about her highly anticipated debut album Rebel Daawta

KSFR | By Mr. S
Published July 14, 2026 at 2:47 PM MDT
Interviews
Mr. S
Growing up in Santa Fe, public radio was always important to me. I remember having to record my favorite shows on tape and listening to them the next day because it was a school night. I was fortunate to participate in KSFR’s youth program which trained students to engineer, host, and produce their own 30 minute bi-weekly shows. Once at college that experience helped me land a coveted spot on WNYU where I had a weekly reggae show in NYC. Returning to New Mexico I was humbled to be a substitute host for Reggae Runnins for a brief period. Now, over a decade later, I’m very excited to be back hosting once again. I hope listeners will enjoy the wide but vetted selection of roots, dub, dancehall, and more.
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