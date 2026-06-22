Carly Newfeld interviews Deb Haaland about her new book on The Last Word

An insightful and very relatable conversation with thirty-fifth generation New Mexican, Deb Haaland, discussing her memoir, “A Voice Like Mine.” Before she led the State Democratic Party to victory, served in the US House of Representatives and was appointed by Joe Biden to Secretary of Interior, Deb Haaland’s life was often filled with daunting personal challenges that tested her faith and courage and taught her the wisdom of perseverance and persistence. And ultimately joy and the support of her Laguna Pueblo people. Now New Mexico’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Deb Haaland will be discussing “A Voice Like Mine” at The Lensic, June 21st at 6:00 pm. debhaaland.com