Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Interviews

A July 4th Quiz for KSFR Listeners

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published June 30, 2022 at 12:35 PM MDT
US Betsy Ross Grunge Flag, Free Grunge Textures, CC BY 2.0.jpg
Free Grunge Textures, CC BY 2.0
/
US Betsy Ross Grunge Flag,

Do you know what the most popular July 4th song is? Or who is Uncle Sam? And just how many hot dogs do Americans consume on Independence Day? Find out the answer to these and other pressing questions as reporter Mary Lou Cooper and Santa Fean Chris Durlak team up to give KSFR listeners an all American quiz.

Interviews
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She also assists radio journalist Dave Marash at KSFR, conducting research and booking for the “Here and There with Dave Marash” program. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
