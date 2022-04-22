© 2022
Source NM's Austin Fisher discusses the recent extension of NM's COVID public health emergency

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published April 22, 2022 at 2:01 PM MDT
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a pop-up vaccine clinic at Cristo Rey Church in East Austin on July 24, 2021.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a pop-up vaccine clinic at Cristo Rey Church in East Austin on July 24, 2021.

New Mexico extended the statewide public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through May 16.

Under the public health order, universal masking is required in health care facilities but not in most indoor public spaces any longer. Businesses and other public and private workplaces must continue to report positive cases of COVID-19 to the state Department of Health.

Source NM's Austin Fisher sits down with KSFR to discuss his reporting on this extension

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
