Source NM's Austin Fisher discusses the recent extension of NM's COVID public health emergency

New Mexico extended the statewide public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through May 16.
Under the public health order, universal masking is required in health care facilities but not in most indoor public spaces any longer. Businesses and other public and private workplaces must continue to report positive cases of COVID-19 to the state Department of Health.
