Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Interviews

Source NM's Patrick Lohmann sits down with KSFR to discuss his reporting on uranium mine cleanups and HB 164

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published March 4, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST
Source NM's Patrick Lohmann

With Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signing HB 164 this past Tuesday, state agencies will now be empowered to begin coordinating uranium mine cleanup operations. But the funding secured by this bill will only cover operating costs for the first year. Source NM's Patrick Lohmann has been reporting on this issue, and describes this cleanup effort as a "problem of 'infinite scope and cost". He sits down with KSFR to discuss what he's learned as he's followed this issue.

Gino Gutierrez
