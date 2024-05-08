Albuquerque High School Teacher Shares Home Buying Experience

At a recent round table discussion with educators and representatives from homewise, Senator Martin Heinrich heard from an educator about his experience with becoming a homeowner in the community in which he teaches.

My name is Andrew Tafoya Leverett, I'm a lifelong New Mexican, born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. I'm a product of Albuquerque Public Schools. I’ve been a teacher for eight years and two years at my current location Albuquerque High School, where I'm teaching bilingual New Mexico History and Health."

Leverett Said Home ownership can be instrumental.

“Homeownership can be a springboard into many other things; into abundance, into affluence. Home ownership is part of the American dream, part of what delivers, it's a vehicle that can transmit to the success of generations that highlights financial literacy, financial wellbeing and generating generational wealth.”

Leverett had taken some financial literacy classes with home wise, a local organization whose mission is to help create successful homeowners and strengthen New Mexico neighborhoods. Leverett said that they were able to help him navigate the purchase and embed himself in his community in which he teaches.

“And for me, to invest in my community of which I am also serving, it is key to my being, key to who I am. I recently purchased a home, I found the current home that i own and I was searching and found that it was owned by homewise. I approached homewise and suggested a visit and I was charmed by it and now I'm well into a full renovation.”