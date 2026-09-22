Tips for seniors during Falls Prevention Week

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among older adults. Here in New Mexico Between 2020-2024, there was a staggering 51% spike in emergency room visits among older adults due to falls.

KSFR turned to Helen Wakefield, Adult Falls Prevention Coordinator for the New Mexico Department of Health, for advice on how to prevent falls. Here are the highlights of that interview.

Personal Health Steps to Lessen the Likelihood of Falling



Take an inventory of your fall risk (see below) and be honest with yourself.

Manage your high blood pressure and diabetes.

Go to the Emergency Room or Urgent Care if you have a head injury.

Check your vision RX every year.

Know that certain medications can make you dizzy and discuss them with your health provider, including your pharmacist.

Make sure your footwear is safe with laces tied up and proper fit.

As long as you have strength, balance, mobility and endurance, you can decrease your risk of falling.

Physical Safety of Your Home

Most falls take place in the bedroom, bathroom and stairs.



Clear, well-lit walking pathways are a goal . When walking in pathways, make sure you have something to grab so that you won’t fall.

When walking in pathways, make sure you have something to grab so that you won’t fall. Remove loose throw rugs.

Clear cords, boxes and clutter in walking areas.

Repair loose flooring and make sure your surfaces are even.

Arrange your furniture so you have wide pathways.

Make sure pathways have good lighting (check out motion activated night lights).

Avoid climbing on chairs. Use a stable stool or ask for help.

Keep your phone or medical alert charged.

If you have a high bed, you need a secure step stool. People with illness or health challenges may want higher toilets. You can attach toilet motion detectors that clip on the side of the toilet and light up when you approach the bathroom.

Install grab bars where you need them

Wheelchairs, walkers and canes

· If you need them, wheelchairs, walkers, and canes are ambulatory aids for maintaining independence, confidence and participation. The greater risk of not using these tools is setting yourself up for a fall. Correctly fitted canes and walkers can prevent falls.

Learning how to fall can lessen impacts of injuries

· When you fall, don’t grab anything. Avoid being rigid. Make sure you protect your head and fall on the meatier part of your body. Avoid locking your arms. Consider rolling and going with it in a fetal position.

Final tip to avoid falling is to walk with intention and look all around you.

Additional resources on fall prevention may be found at:

