Get Ready for 2026-27 COVID/Flu Season

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is officially over, variants of this disease are alive and well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the 2025-26 virus season, millions of U.S. illnesses were linked to COVID, along with thousands of hospitalizations and deaths. Meanwhile, almost 400,000 people were hospitalized with flu-related illnesses, and 24,000 died. KSFR turned to Dr. Miranda Durham, Chief Medical Officer for the New Mexico Department of Health, for an update on what to expect in the upcoming season. Here’s a summary of that interview.

1. Current status of COVID in New Mexico

Nationally there’s been an uptick in COVID cases in these early days of the virus season. But it isn’t large and New Mew Mexico has been relatively spared.

2. Why and when it’s important to get an annual COVID and flu vaccines and who’s at risk

There continue to be variations in COVID, just like flu. COVID and flu viruses mutate slightly from season to season. It’s important to get a vaccine that targets the current variant. Both COVID and flu vaccines tend to wane over time. You have six months of good protection, and then it doesn’t last into the next season. Get both flu and COVID vaccines in late September-early October so there’s enough time to take effect before we see the diseases rolling into the state. But if you’re traveling to a place where they are already seeing flu or COVID, you may want to get the shots earlier.

3. Who’s most at risk

Most at risk continue to be those 65 and over and those with underlying health conditions, especially people whose immune systems are compromised. Another very at-risk group are the youngest children, and that’s true for COVID and flu. When you look at hospitalization rates, we always see the highest rates at the extremes of age.

4. New Mexico Department of Health COVID vaccine recommendations

The department’s guidelines align with the major medical organizations issuing guidelines including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and others. There aren’t clear federal guidelines this year. DOH recommends that COVID vaccines should be given to:



High risk groups 65 and older or people with underlying conditions

People who are immune compromised

People who care for those who are immune compromised

People who are pregnant and

Children under two

Examples of other people who should be offered the vaccine are health care workers and teachers who are exposed to a lot of disease. In summary, New Mexico health experts recommend that COVID vaccines should be offered to everyone six months and older .

Note: DOH recommends that seniors should get two COVID shots, one in the fall and one six months later. That’s because the vaccine tends to wear off faster in people who are 65 and older, and they are at highest risk.

Note: DOH clarified that its COVID and flu vaccine guidelines are recommendations, not mandates, including for schools.

5. Different kinds of major COVID vaccines



Pfizer offers one MNRA-based vaccine.

Moderna offers two types of the MRNA- based vaccine. Spikevax is the original Moderna COVID vaccine and is approved for people age 6 months to 64 years with a risk of serious COVID-19 illness and all people age 65 and older. Mnexspike is a lower-dose, but more targeted MRNA vaccine from Moderna and is approved for those 65 and older.

Sanofi’s Nuvaxovid is a non-MRNA protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the NM Department of Health, all of these COVID vaccines are similar for effectiveness and side effects. The most effective vaccine is the one you actually get.