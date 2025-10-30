Health and Safety Tips for a Happy Halloween

It’s the scariest time of the year. And just in time for the holiday, the New Mexico Department of Health has issued Halloween tips to keep our ghosts and goblins safe and healthy.

DOH’s Office of Oral Health recommends that trick or treaters :



Eat healthy dinners before Halloween festivities.

Halloween festivities. Drink lots of water to wash away food particles and reduce acidity caused by sugary treats.

Brush and floss your teeth before bedtime.

These health experts also advise candy consumers not to overindulge and with good reason. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend almost 4 billion dollars on candy this Halloween.

As for Halloween costumes, our New Mexico experts had this to say .



Make sure trick or treaters can see clearly through their masks. Or consider face painting as an alternative but test first to avoid an allergic reaction.

It’s important that costumes fit well to prevent trips and falls.

Avoid decorative contact lenses since these store-bought items can cause infections and scratches.

The New Mexico health department offered these rules of the road for trick or treating .



Adults should always go with younger children.

Older kids should go out in groups, not alone.

Flashlights or glow sticks will help trick or treaters see and be seen. Plus, reflective tape on costumes is a good idea.

Finally, our health experts remind parents and kids to stay on sidewalks whenever possible. And as always, look both ways before crossing the street.

So get ready, get set and be safe this Halloween. I’ve got my witch’s hat and candy corn at the ready. What about you?