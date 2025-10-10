Beyond Tylenol: The truth about autism

In September, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and President Trump announced that the use by pregnant women of acetaminophens like Tylenol may be linked to autism in their children. An outcry followed from doctors and health experts such as the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Pediatrics Academy issued a statement saying that studies do not show a causal link between autism and the use of acetaminophens by children or pregnant women.

Further, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists concluded that the occasional use of acetaminophens as directed for fever and pain relief during pregnancy is safe. If there’s a silver lining of the current Tylenol controversy, it’s the spotlight that’s being shined on the little understood disorder known as autism. What is autism? What causes it? What are the treatment options?

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper turned to local autism expert and licensed clinical social worker Zoe Migel for answers to these and other questions. Migel is the CEO of Bright Futures, a Santa Fe company that helps families identify and manage services for autistic children.

What is autism?

Migel spoke about autism in young children as kids having difficulty with: communications, social interaction, play development, and repetitive or restrictive behaviors. Eighty percent of parents know something is going on by a child’s first birthday. She advises parents who have concerns about behavioral issues in young children to talk with their pediatrician or primary health provider.

What does autism spectrum disorder mean?

Migel said there are no specific end points. Rather, diagnosis is made in terms of what level of support is needed from level 1 to 3, with 1 needing the least support and 3 needing the most. Kids with autism are just as unique as anybody else and they can move from one level to another. A child with a level 3 diagnosis struggles with communication either by being very quiet or very outspoken about frustrations. Daily activities are a struggle. At this level, kids struggle with how to play and be around other kids. A child with a level 1 diagnosis might have developed language and communication skills. They might be social to some degree but have difficulties when moved out of their comfort zone. They might be very particular about what they eat.

Does autism go away?

No, but some people with this disorder are able to function out in the world. There are strategies, not to change an individual, but to help them find skills to cope.

What are the causes of autism?

Migel says we don’t know. Some potential causes are genetic vulnerability and in utero events in pregnant women who have high fevers or infections.

How do you treat autism?

Migel says the first step is early diagnosis, preferably from 18 to 24 months of age. Then there are medical interventions such as applied behavioral analysis. There are also educational interventions such as special education.