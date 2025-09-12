2025 Federal COVID Vaccine Policies Create Turmoil

In May, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy, Jr. announced that COVID vaccines would no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.

Then in August, the federal Food and Drug Administration gave its approval of COVID vaccines only to those 65 and older and those with serious underlying health conditions.

The FDA decision generated a tsunami of opposition, with serious questions raised by the American Academy of Pediatrics, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America to name a few.

In the wake of these new FDA policies, major US pharmacies backed off their usual commitment to COVID vaccines for all. Here in New Mexico and in Nevada and Massachusetts, CVS essentially banned its pharmacies from offering COVID vaccines because of state protocols.

Health officials immediately went into action. Last Friday, September 5, the New Mexico health department and state Board of Pharmacy adopted new COVID-19 vaccine guidance to ensure that everyone who wants a shot can get one. CVS then reversed its ban on COVID shots in New Mexico.

To better understand this new COVID-19 climate, KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper spoke with New Mexico state epidemiologist Chad Smelser. Here are some highlights of that conversation:



COVID vaccine supplies are increasing in New Mexico, and they are still safe and effective. The science has not changed. The New Mexico Department of Health, working with the NM Board of Pharmacy, has reduced barriers to getting the vaccine.

For a complete reference to who should get the new COVID 2025-26 vaccines, Dr. Smelser refers listeners to information on the New Mexico Department of Health’s web site: https://www.nmhealth.org/publication/view/policy/9355/https://www.nmhealth.org/publication/view/policy/9355/

In the past, sign off by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization (ACIP) was required for COVID vaccine approval in New Mexico. NM DOH guidelines will change that. This federal advisory group has not been scheduled to meet until September 18-19.

COVID-19 is on the rise nationally and in New Mexico. In 2023, the latest data year available, our state ranked 4 th in the U.S. for COVID-19 deaths. New Mexicans of every age have cut back on getting COVID shots.

in the U.S. for COVID-19 deaths. New Mexicans of every age have cut back on getting COVID shots. The NM Superintendent of Insurance has issued a directive to ensure that children will be able to get the new vaccine, in accordance with recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics. DOH believes that insurers should cover COVID shots for all New Mexicans, but if in doubt, check with your insurer.

Note: In a September 11 press release following the KSFR interview, NM DOH said: “The New Mexico Department of Health has issued a standing order that expands access to updated 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccines by allowing health care providers and pharmacists to vaccinate anyone six months and older without requiring individual prescriptions.”

Anyone denied a COVID-19 vaccine should call the New Mexico Department of Health Helpline at 1-833-796-8773.