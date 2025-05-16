What You Need to Know about the 2025 Measles Outbreak

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper interviewed New Mexico’s acting state epidemiologist, Dr. Chad Smelser, to find out more about the spring 2025 measles outbreak in New Mexico and the nation. At press time, measles cases in the U.S. had topped 1000, the second highest annual case count in 25 years. The current outbreak appears to have originated in Gaines County, Texas, which shares a border with southeast New Mexico. Texas leads the nation in number of measles cases, with New Mexico following in the number two slot, but still far behind its neighbor. The initial measles outbreak was associated with close-knit communities with low measles vaccination rates. Measles now has spread to more than 30 states.

Here's what we learned about the current measles outbreak:

· Measles is a disease caused by the rubeola virus that is transmitted through airborne particles. It can survive for a couple of hours after an infected person leaves the room, so it is very contagious.

· Symptoms are a cough, red eyes, runny nose, fever and a rash which usually starts on the scalp or head and then spreads to the rest of the body. It can be a very serious disease, and those who suffer can get really sick. Measles can result in hospitalization and even death. It can cause pneumonia and brain infections such as encephalitis.

· Right now, New Mexico has 71 cases concentrated in the southeast part of the state with Lea County leading in cases followed by Chaves, Dona Ana, Eddy and Curry counties. Measles is not a seasonal disease. The situation in New Mexico is good with regard to the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine with a doubling of vaccine rates over the past year.

· Measles is no longer just a childhood disease. It’s a disease experienced by the unvaccinated, regardless of age. Check with your provider to see if you need an MMR vaccine. In general, the NM Department of Health recommends starting the measles vaccine at one year of age. A second dose generally should be given at 4-6 years of age. Pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals should not get the measles vaccine.

· If you’re infected with measles, there is no curative treatment. Over the counter medications to keep fever down and reduce pain help along with rest and fluids. In very serious cases, hospital treatment might be needed to prevent a secondary bacterial infection. If you’re sick, it’s important to isolate and not bring your infection out into the community.

Dr. Smelser put to rest misinformation surrounding the measles vaccine.

· The MMR vaccine itself does not cause measles or death.

· The MMR vaccine does not cause autism.

· Vitamin A cannot be substituted for the MMR vaccine to prevent measles.

· The NM Department of Health strongly advises against measles “parties” or gatherings designed to obtain herd immunity for the unvaccinated.

If you think you have measles or need information about the vaccine, please call the New Mexico Department of Health’s help line at 1-833-796-8773 for guidance. DOH has nurses who can speak in both Spanish and English to help New Mexicans.