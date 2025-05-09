Tips on Coping with Spring Allergies

It’s that time of year when we put the brown and cold of winter behind us and celebrate leaves of green and blossoms of pink. And then there are the sounds of spring—not bees buzzing or birds singing, but the sounds of sneezing and snuffling throughout the land.

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper turned to Dr. Osman Dokmeci, associate professor in the University of New Mexico’s Department of Internal Medicine, for tips on copying with spring allergies. Dr. Dokmeci is a Fellow of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

As to what causes these allergies, Dr. Dokmeci listed quite a few pollen culprits such as juniper, grass, cottonwood, cedar, poplar, elm, ash and olive trees. He noted that our spring winds exacerbate allergy season by spreading pollen for many miles. New Mexico’s dryness affects nasal passages which makes our allergies even worse. Flowers where insects, not wind, spread the pollen are not the problem.

In terms of tips to prevent and alleviate allergies, Dr. Dokmeci stressed the importance of getting an allergy test from a specialist. Knowing what you’re allergic to will guide your treatment, whether over-the-counter medications or long-term allergy shots. Testing will also reveal indoor allergens which may be perennial, not seasonal. These indoor irritants might include dust mites, mold and dog and cat allergens.

People who spend a lot of time outdoors during prime allergy seasons should check the pollen count and either stay indoors or wear a mask and protective clothing. Washing your clothes afterwards is also a good idea.

Sometimes it seems like outdoor allergy season in New Mexico goes on forever. Dr. Dokmeci notes that indeed juniper allergies are year-round. Other tree allergies attack in the spring, while grass and weed pollens prevail during the summer.

Dr. Dokmeci discussed the pros and cons of air conditioning versus evaporative coolers when it comes to keeping allergens at bay. And he talked about the use of home humidifiers. On balance, Dr. Dokmeci favors air conditioning with a HEPA filter in the home over evaporative coolers. Humidifiers have serious issues relating to mold and dust mites. But if the air is excessively dry, humidifiers are one option, but they’re very difficult to keep clean.

One of the most surprising facts revealed by Dr. Dokmeci is that half of the people who experience allergies will suffer from asthma.

For more information about spring allergies, check out an excellent report “2025 Allergy Survival Guide” by Nicole San Roman at the University of New Mexico. KSFR relied on this guide for our story. https://hscnews.unm.edu/news/2025-allergy-survival-guide