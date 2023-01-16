ABQ Gateway opens 50 winter emergency shelter beds

While it may not be set to officially open until the Spring, the Gateway Center at the Gibson Health Hub is ready to shelter 50 individuals from frigid winter temperatures on a referral basis.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News The Gateway Center at the Gibson Health Hub is set to open in its first phase in the Spring of this year, aiming to help 200 people a day.

The temporary shelter space began accepting guests on January 10th and provides them with a warm, safe place to stay at night.

While at the shelter, these individuals are provided with one meal and have access to showers.

Open from the hours of 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m, individuals will be bussed into the facility in the evenings and bussed out to another shelter in the mornings that will provide them with breakfasts.

While construction still continues to expand the Gateway, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says these beds are a good first step to helping address and assist the unhoused population in the city.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller address the media during a press conference held Friday, January 13th, 2023

“We are taking 50 people off the streets, we can take 50 people off the streets everyday here in Albuquerque and have a relief and alternative to our westside shelter.”

Once the Gateway does officially open, the first phase will see the Emergency Housing Program and Engagement center portion open and serving 200 single adult women-identifying individuals per year, with 50 initial emergency overnight beds and 90-day transitions to housing for residents.

Phase one also includes the first responder receiving area, which will make up to 1,500 transports a year to needed services. The other opening phases will roll out later this year.