Source NM's Austin Fisher discusses his deep dive into a study of preventable COVID deaths

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published July 22, 2022 at 2:49 PM MDT
According to the analysis published in May by researchers at Brown University and Microsoft AI Health, if 100% of the state were vaxxed, 2,467 adults in N.M. could still be alive today. But an epidemiologist says the results are implausible, and a professor of health law and policy comes to different conclusions than the authors about what we should do to fight the pandemic. Source NM's Austin Fisher sits down with KSFR to discuss his article on this research study

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
