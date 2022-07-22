Source NM's Austin Fisher discusses his deep dive into a study of preventable COVID deaths

According to the analysis published in May by researchers at Brown University and Microsoft AI Health, if 100% of the state were vaxxed, 2,467 adults in N.M. could still be alive today. But an epidemiologist says the results are implausible, and a professor of health law and policy comes to different conclusions than the authors about what we should do to fight the pandemic. Source NM's Austin Fisher sits down with KSFR to discuss his article on this research study