Federal Budget Proposal Could Threaten NM Native American Workforce Program

A local career development program that supports Native Americans may be in trouble. President Trump's Proposed Federal Budget for 2026 could eliminate a multitude of social programs, including the Native Professional Advancement center, which has aided thousands of Indigenous job seekers and students across New Mexico.

Julius Roamhorse found help at the Native Professional Advancement Center many years ago to figure out his next steps after graduating high school. He worries that his own daughter may not have access to those same resources in the future.

“It’s a safe place where they can come and use our facilities if they need rental assistance, they need insurance, or they need childcare assistance. NIYC (National Indian Youth Council) serves as a hub in the urban environment for Native Americans because we no longer have an Indian center in Albuquerque. ”

The administration's proposal would shift $119. 3 billion dollars from workforce, education, and infrastructure programs to fund defense programs and law enforcement.

The Native Professional Advancement Center, also known as the National Indian Youth Council has been serving New Mexico’s native community since 1972. The Director of Programs and Development at the NPAC, Deanna Aguiar, is encouraging congress to reject the federal budget proposal.

“It’s important that we support our workforce and the workforce programs that are actually working. I would hope that everyone will support not only our nonprofit, but also other nonprofits who are supporting New Mexico’s communities, whether they be Native or non-Native.”

The House has already begun to approve spending bills and budget cuts for the Fiscal Year 2026. But the House Labor and Education subcommittee will begin to mark up the Native American Employment and Training Programs portion of the budget on Thursday.

