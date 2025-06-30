NM Sen. Rails Against Policy Bill

Members of the U.S. senate are in the midst of a long day of voting in relation to the GOP economic and domestic policy bill.

The overarching measure was initially approved over the weekend.

Today is about casting ballots on a number of amendments that could significantly alter the bill before it goes back to the house.

In a Friday night senate floor session, New Mexico senator Ben Ray Lujan spoke against the legislation dubbed by President Donald Trump as the “big beautiful bill."

"The vast majority of this legislation benefits the ultrawealthy, the wealthiest 0.1%, getting over 250 grand back in their pocket. Can you believe this? How many people might not make that in a lifetime?" Lujan said.

"It does not help farmers. It does not support teachers or children, nothing for New Mexico seniors who rely on Medicaid and SNAP and nothing for New Mexicans who served our country and deserve our care."

According to Lujan, the bill’s cuts to the Affordable Care Act would take health care away from 17 million Americans.

New Mexico’s junior senator argued that the bill would also force rural hospitals and grocery stores to close…and said that it would add three trillion dollars to the national debt.

———-

In response to the possibility of the Trump Administration bill gutting Medicaid, New Mexico lawmakers, earlier this year, took action.

State legislators created a new Medicaid trust fund that could hold up to $2 billion.

The idea is to shield the state’s health care program for low-income residents if Washington pulls back its share of funding.

That kind of preparation is not happening everywhere.

In fact, most state legislatures have already wrapped up their sessions—and passed budgets—without knowing how Trump’s proposed cuts could affect them.

Nationally, Medicaid makes up nearly a third of all state spending.

Some states, like Hawaii and Vermont, have set aside extra cash just in case.

Others, like Virginia and Florida, are cutting back spending or building up reserves.

For New Mexico, the uncertainty is real—but state leaders are hoping the new Medicaid trust fund will cushion the blow if the federal dollars start to dry up.

Portions of this story were adapted from an Associated Press article.