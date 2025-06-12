Defense Dept. Arrests Three in Southern NM

There’s a major shift unfolding along the U.S.-Mexico border, and New Mexico is right in the middle of it.

For the first time, U.S. troops have directly detained immigrants accused of crossing into a newly declared military defense zone near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

That’s according to U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Chad Campbell, who yesterday confirmed the arrests took place last week.

The individuals were held briefly by the military before being handed over to Customs and Border Protection.

They’re now among more than 1,400 migrants facing federal charges for entering areas that have been placed under military control.

The Trump administration has labeled parts of the southern border—including stretches in New Mexico and West Texas—as national defense zones.

A military task force spokesman says more zones like these are expected to be added across the border, though no locations have been named yet.

Supporters of the strategy, including Border Patrol leadership in El Paso, say it helps crack down on smuggling networks and enhances traditional enforcement efforts.

But the legal challenges are already mounting.

A New Mexico judge recently threw out over 100 national security charges, saying there wasn’t enough evidence the migrants knew they were in a defense zone.

Those individuals still face standard illegal entry charges.

Meanwhile, in Texas, a Peruvian woman was acquitted in the first trial under the new enforcement approach.

Federal prosecutors say they’ll keep pressing forward with military trespassing cases.

Adapted from an Associated Press report.

