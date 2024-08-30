© 2024
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New 2024-25 COVID vaccines roll out in New Mexico

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published August 30, 2024 at 1:14 PM MDT
COVID-19 vaccine injection glass bottle with syringe
info. iantrangia
/
Flickr
COVID-19 vaccine injection glass bottle with syringe

In late August, the Food and Drug Administration approved new 2024-25 COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. These shots are already available in some pharmacies and should be available in others very soon. KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper talked with New Mexico’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Miranda Durham, to find out more about the new vaccines. Here’s what we learned:

· According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the evidence of COVID in wastewater shows that the viral activity in New Mexico is “very high.” Dr. Durham noted that actual COVID cases are rising slowly in our state, and we have considerable collective immunity due to past infections and vaccines.

· When it comes to percent of New Mexicans who got vaccinated since last September, Dr. Durham acknowledges that the numbers are not as good as in the past. Only 40 percent of seniors, who are especially vulnerable, got booster shots earlier this season.

· The COVID strains currently circulating have already mutated since the 2024-25 vaccines were formulated. Dr. Durham believes the new vaccines will still be effective.

· It is not clear if the public will need winter COVID booster shots if they get the new 2024-45 vaccines. The CDC recommendation is for a single shot this fall. That said, boosters may be needed for older people or those with compromised immune systems.

· Durham notes that you should wait two months from your last COVID shot to get the new vaccine. If you had a case of COVID, wait 3 months.

· The 2024-25 Pfizer and Moderna shots are not identical. One study from 2022 indicated that for those 60+, the Moderna shot offered more protection. However, Dr. Durham suggests that the differences are not large enough to worry about.

If you are having trouble finding a place to get the new COVID shot, call the New Mexico Department of Health Help Line at 1-833-796-8773.  
Government
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
See stories by Mary Lou Cooper