New 2024-25 COVID vaccines roll out in New Mexico

In late August, the Food and Drug Administration approved new 2024-25 COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. These shots are already available in some pharmacies and should be available in others very soon. KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper talked with New Mexico’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Miranda Durham, to find out more about the new vaccines. Here’s what we learned:

· According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the evidence of COVID in wastewater shows that the viral activity in New Mexico is “very high.” Dr. Durham noted that actual COVID cases are rising slowly in our state, and we have considerable collective immunity due to past infections and vaccines.

· When it comes to percent of New Mexicans who got vaccinated since last September, Dr. Durham acknowledges that the numbers are not as good as in the past. Only 40 percent of seniors, who are especially vulnerable, got booster shots earlier this season.

· The COVID strains currently circulating have already mutated since the 2024-25 vaccines were formulated. Dr. Durham believes the new vaccines will still be effective.

· It is not clear if the public will need winter COVID booster shots if they get the new 2024-45 vaccines. The CDC recommendation is for a single shot this fall. That said, boosters may be needed for older people or those with compromised immune systems.

· Durham notes that you should wait two months from your last COVID shot to get the new vaccine. If you had a case of COVID, wait 3 months.

· The 2024-25 Pfizer and Moderna shots are not identical. One study from 2022 indicated that for those 60+, the Moderna shot offered more protection. However, Dr. Durham suggests that the differences are not large enough to worry about.

If you are having trouble finding a place to get the new COVID shot, call the New Mexico Department of Health Help Line at 1-833-796-8773.