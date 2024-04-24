Gov. Lujan Grisham and Wyoming Gov. Gordon can Disagree Better

New Mexico's Democratic governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham and Wyomming’s Republican governor, Mark Gordon, announced their participation in the National Governors Association’s Disagree Better Initiative and have released a video in those regards

The two governors, who have collaborated on policy initiatives as chairman and vice chair of the Western Governors Association, have recently sat down to share a message of working together to get the job done.

The Following is the audio from their video.

(Video)

Disagree Better is a yearlong NGA initiative to help Americans learn the skills of healthy conflict resolution.

The effort aims to change the political behavior of both voters and elected officials, showing that the right kind of conflict often leads to better policy, can be more successful politically than negative campaigning, and is the pathway to restoring trust in our political institutions.