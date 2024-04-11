Former NM Legislator and APS Administrator Pleaded Not Guilty

By the Associated Press

Adapted for radio by S. Baxter Clinton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former high-ranking Democratic legislator in New Mexico has pleaded not guilty to numerous federal charges stemming from a corruption investigation into allegations that millions of dollars meant for educational programs in the state's largest school district were diverted to businesses and charities in which she had an interest.

Sheryl Williams Stapleton, 66, entered her plea March 9th, during an initial court appearance in Albuquerque. The judge ordered her and a co-defendant released on their own recognizance. They also were ordered to surrender their passports.

A grand jury indicted Williams Stapleton in March on charges that included bribery, mail fraud and money laundering. Those federal charges are on top of money laundering, racketeering and other counts that had been filed in 2021 by state prosecutors. That case is still pending.

A former state House majority leader and an administrator with Albuquerque Public Schools, Williams Stapleton was first elected in 1994. She resigned from the New Mexico House of Representatives two days after search warrants were served at her home during the summer of 2021. The school district also fired her from her role there.

According to the federal indictment, the Albuquerque district had paid more than $3 million to Robotics Management Learning Systems LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based company at the center of both state and federal charges. Most of that money came from federal funds meant for vocational education programs.

Co-defendant Joseph Johnson, 72, is accused of providing blank checks to Stapleton, who in turn wrote around 233 checks totaling over $1 million “for her own benefit,” the indictment states.

Johnson, the owner of Robotics Management Learning Systems, also pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Williams Stapleton, Johnson and their attorneys declined to comment while leaving the courthouse on Tuesday.

If convicted, court documents show the two defendants could be forced to forfeit millions in cash or property connected with the allegations.