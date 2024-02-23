House's 50th Bill Supports Workforce Training

The New Mexico House of Representatives passed its 50th bill this session to the senate with a Vote of 41-13 on a bill that supports the further support of training the workforce.

Bill Sponsor Representative Linda Serrato introduces the Workforce Training bill to the Floor.

“House Bill 303 as amended will create a pilot program through HED which will provide monetary stipends to individuals seeking integrated educational training. These stipends are intended to cover their living expenses to those who are taking these courses across the state. They would have to be enrolled in short-term programs to upscale and increase their wages and be part of our larger workforce.”

House Bill 303 would start a three-year pilot program to provide financial support to adults attending workforce training programs.

Representative Rod Montoya looked for clarification during debate and Representative Serrato responded.

“The way I'm reading this is a limit of $1000 a month and then a one year limit; is that correct?”

“Yes.”

The bill was originally planning to use federal funding from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, However the House Appropriation and Finance Committee amended this to be funded within the states Higher Education Department with the amount of $1 million.

The recipients of this program could use this funding for housing, food, transportation or administration costs for their workforce training.

The Higher Education Department would provide annual reports on the results of the pilot program to the Legislative Education Study Committee, to determine the program's effectiveness.