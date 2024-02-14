Two Bills Sighting Public Safety Move Forward

The Felon in Possession of Firearm Bill passed the house of representatives with a vote of 53-11.

Representative William "Bill" R. Rehm presented House Bill 316 to the floor.

“This is Felon in possession of a firearm, this legislation deals with violent repeat offenders and what were going to do is raise the penalty from 3 to 5 years for the first offense and 9 years for a second offense”

This Bill would increase the penalties for those that have felonies and are in possession of a firearm or weapon.

Representative Rehm has been pushing the passage of this legislation for 10 years.

A bill regarding Public Safety Retirees Returning to Work also passed the House with a bipartisan vote of 56-7.

House Bill 236 was presented to the chamber by Representative Gail Chasey

“It will allow some former public employees to return to work on a limited basis. Qualified retirees would be permitted to fill vacancies in introductory public safety front line positions that are currently difficult to fill. The qualifying positions are: adult correctional officers, adult detention officers, courthouse security officers, emergency medical dispatchers, emergency medical technician or paramedic, firefighter, juvenile correction officer, juvenile detention officer, municipal police officer, a peace officer, Public safety telecommunicator, sheriff's deputy, state police officer, and protective services investigator.”

Public safety retirees will not be eligible to hold leadership roles.

Both HB 316 and 236 are now on their way to the senate.