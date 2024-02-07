The House Moves Forward With Workforce Development

New Mexicans could be getting support to further their knowledge and become more skilled workers with the House of Representatives passing House Bill 5.

The Workforce Development and Apprenticeship Fund was able to get a majority of the House’s approval with a vote of 63-5

Bill Sponsor Representative Joy Garratt presented House Bill 5 to the floor. “ I'm introducing the House Appropriation and Finance Committee’s substitute for House Bill 5 as amended. It is for the Workforce Development and Apprenticeship Fund. It creates the Workforce Development and Apprenticeship Trust Fund, makes annual transfers from the trust fund to the Public Works Apprentice and Training Fund and annual appropriation to the Workforce Solution Department for the purpose of assisting the Apprenticeship Assistance Act. It will contribute to the state's ability to continue offering these important resources for what we all know is vital to our state's economic future.” This bill would allow the expansion of the more than 50 apprenticeship programs that are already functioning in the state.



Registered apprenticeship employers could use the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act for funding of technical instructions and potentially other expenses such as supplies and child care.

Now that the bill has passed the house of representatives it is on its way to be introduced to the Senate.