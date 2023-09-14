Former President Clinton, Others Remember Former Gov. Bill Richardson

Former President Bill Clinton says like the parable of the Good Samaritan, former Governor Bill Richardson was one who would help those in need without worrying about ramifications.

Clinton was in Santa Fe on Friday for the funeral of Richardson at St. Francis of Assisi. Before being elected Governor, Richardson served in the Clinton Administration as Ambassador to the UN, and Energy Secretary.

The former president shared several stories with the capacity audience about working with Richardson, be it on policy matters or his work on getting political prisoners freed around the globe.

Clinton says Richardson was always ready to speak with anybody if he thought it could benefit others.

The Cathedral Basilica of St.Francis of Assisi Former President Bill Clinton gives the eulogy for former NM Gov. Bill Richardson at St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe.

“First, he believed in freedom, second he believed in the rule of law, third he believed he should talk to anybody who could help do something good whether the person was mostly good or not,” he said. “In the family, there are cases where we shouldn't be the final judge. I confess and I hope it’s not sacreligious, that I wish the good Lord had given him a few more months at least and made him special envoy to the United States Congress.”

Richardson used his skills for negotiation to free many Americans held hostage abroad. Several of them turned out to attend his funeral.

Richardson served two terms as governor starting in 2003 and is still remembered for innate political skills, soaring ambition and an ability to both clash and reconcile with rivals.

