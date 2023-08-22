SF Governing Body To Hold Special Meeting Tuesday Night On Ballot Questons

Santa Fe voters in November may be asked to decide some major changes to how the city’s government operates and other questions.

The Governing Body is holding a special meeting Tuesday night at the Santa Fe Convention Center to debate placing up to nine possible questions on the ballot.

One question will be to set a three-percent excise tax on the sale of homes over one-million dollars to help pay for workforce and affordable housing programs.

The others come from the recommendations by the Charter Review Commission.

Some recommendations will only take Council action but the others will take voter approval.

Councilor Mike Garcia says all the commission’s recommendations deserve at least a hearing.

“Myself and a couple of other of my colleagues are looking at how we can take those suggestions and implement them in policy but the recommendations that require the ballot questions is a time sensitive matter because we have to have everything off to the County Clerk by the end of August,” he said.

The other potential ballot questions include granting the Mayor veto authority over legislation, creating an independent office of Inspector General, reducing the number of signatures to get a citizen’s initiative on the ballot, and placing an Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Human Rights’ Commission in the City Charter.

The meeting at the Convention Center begins at five this evening. You can hear the broadcast live on KSFR.