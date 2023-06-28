Taos Town Council, County Commission To Discuss Commercial Flights To Airport

The Taos Town Council and County Commission will be meeting Thursday afternoon in a joint meeting.

One of the issues to be discussed is the possibility of bringing commercial flights to the Taos Regional Airport.

The Town Council held a workshop on Monday and heard a possible strategic plan for regional air service from Embark Aviation.

Taos already has charter flights via Taos Air to Burbank, San Diego, Dallas and Austin.

But officials say more commercial flights could eventually be a great benefit for all of the Enchanted Circle resort community and residents.

Embark Vice-President Clint Ostler told the town council flights to and from Dallas, Denver, and Phoenix would be ideal.

“They provide the optimum amount of connectivity to literally anywhere in North America,” he said. “They are relatively short in terms of distance and are strong as origin markets. If you look across at the service portfolio for other communities in New Mexico, Santa Fe is a great example. Santa Fe has service to Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix and really provides that optimum connectivity.”

Ostler says the possibility of flights from Taos to Albuquerque should be rejected because few people would use the service since it’s less than a three hour drive.

The big issue will be the cost. Ostler says a subsidy would be needed to get the flights off the ground of up to $5 million initially.

That cost would need to be spread across the communities that would benefit from the expanded flight service.

The joint meeting between the Taos Town Council and County Commission begins at 4pm on Thursday in the Town Council Chambers and will be broadcast on the Taos Town website.