Heinrich Pushing For Completion Of Continental Divide Trail

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich says there has been important progress on getting legislation passed to complete the Continental Divide Trail .

Heinirich is cosponsor of legislation with Republican Steve Daines of Montana that would direct the U.S. Interior and Agriculture Secretaries prioritize the trail so it can be completed in time for its 50th anniversary in 2028.

During a hearing this week in Washington, Heinrich expressed that improving the trail route by closing gaps and making needed relocations will significantly improve trail safety and enjoyment for visitors and enhance the trail’s ability to support recreation and conservation along the Continental Divide.

“The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail reaches from Mexico to Canada and from the deserts of southern New Mexico to the peaks of the northern Rockies,” he said. “Along its 3,000 mile route the trail passes through some of the most scenic terrain in the nation including important national historical and cultural sites. Access to the CDT provides opportunities for both recreation and economic development to 20 official gateway communities and to numerous others located along its expansive route.”

Designated by Congress as part of the National Trail System in 1978, the CDT stretches more than 3,000 miles and passes through New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

Since the CDT’s creation, stakeholders have worked to complete the trail. Today, more than 160 miles of the trail require diversions onto roadways and highways, and 600 miles of the trail require relocation.