Keller speaks about Albuquerque's "story" in his State of the City address

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said while the city is facing challenges in many different areas, the story of Albuquerque has yet to be fully written.

Keller laid out several issues he’s planning to tackle, including doubling down on public safety that works for the city, taking real steps in addressing housing and homelessness, improving the quality of life for citizens across Albuquerque and honoring the stories of real Albuquerque people.

In his speech, Keller highlighted efforts he and his administration have taken, like continuing their investment in Albuquerque Community Safety, the ongoing efforts through the Metro Crime Initiative to addresses gaps with the criminal justice system, the opening the city’s new Gateway Center to help the unhoused population in Albuquerque and the addition of new parks, community centers, athletic facilities and upgrading existing historic neighborhoods like Martineztown.

All of these efforts Keller said, is just one way the city is evolving in a way that sets it apart from others in the nation.

“Like each of us, our city does have its challenges, but Albuquerque has always stood apart in the high desert and in many ways apart from much of the country. Our city holds the promise of economic opportunity and of inclusion, health and of healing because of our unique stories. Those stories are the inspiration behind the power of us. It’s the power of us that propels Albuquerque forward to better, safer, more equitable, not just for ourselves, but for the next generation.”

Keller continued by saying it is the experience of diverse struggles and successes faced by all Burqueños that will help build and determine the future of the Duke City.