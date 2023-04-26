NM legislators commemorate Ukrainian support memorials

It’s been over a year since Russia invaded Ukraine and the effects of the war have been felt in every corner of the globe.

For the Ukrainian-American citizens living here in New Mexico, the wounds of the war are still fresh in their minds.

In recognition of this, the New Mexico State House and Senate both passed memorials showing their support for the people of Ukraine during this year’s legislative session.

On Wednesday afternoon, memorial sponsors House Majority Floor Leader Gail Chasey, Senators Brenda McKenna and Harold Pope were joined by members of the New Mexican-Ukrainian community to commemorate the passage of these memorials and to speak about the impact this support has for the people fighting back home.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Vice President of Ukrainian-Americans in New Mexico Larysa Castillo address the audience gathered on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023

Larysa Castillo, who is the vice president of Ukrainian-Americans in New Mexico shared what this support has meant to their community.

“I’m so grateful for all of you guys, for all of the support to our country and us here. Because we are a small group of Ukrainians here who are trying to do so much to help Ukraine and just you guys see us here and see our problems and see our pain, that is so important for us that you came up with a great, thoughtful plan to bring up a memorial for supporting Ukraine.”

The legislators in attendance were presented with a traditional Ukrainian welcome bread or “kolach”. This bread is a symbol of eternity and represents hospitality.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News The kolach or traditional Ukrainian welcome bread

Once a piece is broken off, you pour salt on it, which is meant as a humble greeting to visitors.

House Majority Floor Leader Gail Chasey said the memorials and certificates they presented to members of the Ukrainian community reinforced New Mexico’s commitment to stand by Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s fierce will and determination are formidable. The memorials presented today clearly express New Mexico’s continued support for Ukraine and clearly condemn Russia’s war. So we present these certificates with the memorials written on them to our Ukrainian-American friends to make New Mexico’s support of the indomable, independent, democratic Ukraine clear.”

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News House Majority Floor Leader Gail Chasey holds up a page from the New York Times that reads "Slava Ukraini"

These memorials were also transmitted to President Biden, the U.S. Secretary of State, U.S. Secretary of Defense, U.S. Senate and House and the Ukrainian embassy.