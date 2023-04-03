Albuquerque and the State swap key properties

A city-owned property located at 1250 Menaul and two state-owned properties at 3401 Pan American and 401 Commercial are all a part of a swap between Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico.

This exchange will help bring closure to several key issues that have affected both state and city officials.

First is it will make way for the city to have the full access and acreage needed to build a critical downtown location for the Rail Trail.

Secondly, the State will now have ownership of a prime location near both I-40 and I-25 to construct a future state public safety center.

Being in close proximity to the state’s two highways allows officers to make it to key locations around the state faster than they were previously capable of.

This swap was made possible due to State Senate Joint Resolution 14, that was introduced by State Senator Michael Padilla.

The Senator said the swap and the subsequent safety center will help the State continue to tackle crime, no matter where it happens.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (left) looks on as Senator Michael Padilla addresses the media

“This couldn’t come at a better time, there are five desperate offices in central New Mexico related to public safety and the state police and what this is going to be is consolidate all of those services onto this property. There will be greater coordination, planning, and efficiency. So from that standpoint, it made perfect sense to make this transaction happen.”

This swap also closes the door on a potential safe outdoor space that could’ve been located at the Menaul site.

Service providers can still apply for safe outdoor spaces at other locations in Albuquerque.