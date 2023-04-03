© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Albuquerque and the State swap key properties

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published April 3, 2023 at 12:47 AM MDT
9W2A1675.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
A dumpster located at the Menaul property that now belongs to the State of New Mexico

A city-owned property located at 1250 Menaul and two state-owned properties at 3401 Pan American and 401 Commercial are all a part of a swap between Albuquerque and the State of New Mexico.

This exchange will help bring closure to several key issues that have affected both state and city officials.

First is it will make way for the city to have the full access and acreage needed to build a critical downtown location for the Rail Trail.

Secondly, the State will now have ownership of a prime location near both I-40 and I-25 to construct a future state public safety center.

Being in close proximity to the state’s two highways allows officers to make it to key locations around the state faster than they were previously capable of.

This swap was made possible due to State Senate Joint Resolution 14, that was introduced by State Senator Michael Padilla.

The Senator said the swap and the subsequent safety center will help the State continue to tackle crime, no matter where it happens.

7P3A0145.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (left) looks on as Senator Michael Padilla addresses the media

“This couldn’t come at a better time, there are five desperate offices in central New Mexico related to public safety and the state police and what this is going to be is consolidate all of those services onto this property. There will be greater coordination, planning, and efficiency. So from that standpoint, it made perfect sense to make this transaction happen.”

This swap also closes the door on a potential safe outdoor space that could’ve been located at the Menaul site.

Service providers can still apply for safe outdoor spaces at other locations in Albuquerque.

9W2A1694.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Freeway signs located near the Menaul property, site of a future state public safety center

Government
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, he found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in multimedia journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. In addition to working at KSFR, Gino is a freelance photojournalist and can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez