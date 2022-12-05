Santa Fe City Hall Exhibit Honors Women Veterans

Santa Fe City Hall is the latest location for the national “Proudly She Served” portrait exhibit honoring women veterans.

The exhibit honors women veterans through a series of portraits of women actively serving or who are veterans of military service. The portraits are the work of fine artist Steve Alpert , who worked with exhibit project director and former military aviator Linda Maloney to convey each woman's courage, strength, resilience, and selflessness while serving in the military and in their lives as civilians.

Local Veteran Gary Donato presented the project to the Santa Fe Governing Body. He says the exhibit shows women have been an important part of the US military.

“Additionally, the inclusivity displayed through these portraits provides all of us the necessary understanding and appreciation of those still serving and those interred in our national, state and local cemeteries,” he said. “These women exhibit and some of them practice the courage, strength, resilience and selfishness of their lives. We are proud, we should be proud.”

In addition to the series of portraits, the exhibit at City Hall will also feature information about eight New Mexican women veterans interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery: Pita Cajete, Christel Chavez, Maria Lovato Cook, Connie Gilchrist, Ramona Latimer, Maria Outland, Nina Piatt, and Katherine Stinson. The additional information is provided by the Santa Fe Community College's Veterans Legacy Grant Program.

The exhibit will be housed in the hallway near the City Manager's office on the first floor of the building, at 200 Lincoln Ave. through Jan. 31st.